BATON ROUGE –CareSouth Medical and Dental COVID-19 Drive-thru Community testing will be closed Monday, June 8 and Tuesday June 9 at our Baton Rouge, Plaquemine and Donaldsonville Clinics due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.

However, walkup testing will still be available on those days in Baton Rouge and Plaquemine.

In Baton Rouge, walkup testing is available from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday at 3140 Florida St.

In Plaquemine, walkup testing is available from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday at 59340 River West Dr.

Drive-thru testing at our clinics will resume normal hours of operations on Wednesday.

You must register in order to take the test by going to our website at caresouth.org or calling (225) 650-2000. The testing is open to anyone age 12 or older with or without symptoms and with or without insurance. No doctor’s order required. There is no out of pocket expense. If you have insurance, your insurance will be billed. If you don’t have insurance, CareSouth will cover the cost. Please bring your insurance card and ID.

NOTE: The clinic is open for business for medical, dental, and behavioral health services.

For more information, call (225) 650-2000.