Diplomas were officially conferred on May 16 for the 2020 graduating class of the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts (LSMSA), a prestigious residential public high school located in Natchitoches for academically advanced students.

Five members of the Class of 2020 are from Ascension Parish and have announced their future plans following the extended College Decision Day of June 1. They are Caleb Coleman, Emery Haynes, Elijah Tomlin, Kylie Walker, and Eden Wiltz.

Coleman, of Geismar, plans to attend the University of Southern Mississippi to study Biological Forensics.

Haynes, of Prairieville, will attend Tulane and major in Cell and Molecular Biology.

Tomlin, of St. Amant, will pursue an Electrical Engineering degree from Louisiana Tech University Honors Program.

Walker, of Geismar, will attend Centenary College to major in Psychology.

Wiltz, of Prairieville, will be attending Louisiana State University.

Like many institutions across the country, LSMSA was unable to hold a Commencement Ceremony in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, diplomas were conferred so that students may receive their transcripts and college credit.

The Class of 2020 will be honored at a Senior Recognition Ceremony and Commencement Ceremony during a one-day, in-person celebration tentatively scheduled for Sunday, August 9, 2020. Details are available at www.LSMSA.edu.