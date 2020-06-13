Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Louisiana Department of Veteran’s Affaris is re-opening the Beauregard Parish office to the public by appointment only.

The Beauregard Parish VA OFfice is open strictly by appointment only.

Appointments can be made by calling 337-491-2309 by leaving your contact information and a call back number to schedule your appointment.

For your safety and ours, LDVA requires employees and visitors to wear a face mask or face covering during the appointment.

Only one visitor per appointment will be allowed into the office.

It is asked that you do not visit any LDVA offices if you have experienced any of the latest CDC list of COVID-19 symptoms in the last 14 days.

These symptoms are fever, sore throat, dry cough, new shortness of breath, muscle aches, shakes with chills, and lost of taste and/or smell.

War Memorial Civic Center Employees are not employees of the VA and cannot assist you.