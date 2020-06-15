Ascension Public Schools announced the Support Personnel of the Year for 2020. These outstanding professionals were named during COVID-19 school closures, so they will be recognized at an Ascension Parish School Board meeting in the fall. District winners will be named at the time.



"Our support employees are essential teammates in our services to students. We are very fortunate to have such outstanding individuals helping us create great experiences for students on a daily basis. We are looking forward to recognizing these outstanding members of our team during the upcoming school year," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander.



The school-level support employees are listed below by category.



PRIMARY SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR

Teaishonda Sowell, Custodian, Ascension Head Start Lori Zeringue, Secretary A, Bullion Primary School Tabatha LaBauve, Paraprofessional, Central Primary School Niocha Claiborne, Secretary A, Donaldsonville Primary School Stephanie Conerly, Secretary A, Duplessis Primary School Elizabeth Tran, Custodian, Dutchtown Primary School Trudy Falgoust, Bus Driver, G.W. Carvery Primary School Courtney Duhe, Secretary B, Galvez Primary School Marlene Fuller, Paraprofessional, Gonzales Primary School Erin McDermott, Secretary A, Lakeside Primary School Katherine Cohn, Secretary B, Lowery Elementary School Sandy Harvey, ISSP, Oak Grove Primary School Anthea Robert, Paraprofessional, Pecan Grove Primary School Diann Rogers Joseph, Secretary B, Prairieville Primary School Christy Hebert, Registrar/Guidance Clerk, Sorrento Primary School Revia Hammond, Facility Manager, Spanish Lake Primary School Toni Boe, Paraprofessional, St. Amant Primary School

MIDDLE SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR

Ajoraica Bassett-Parker, Secretary A, Central Middle School Macy Delaune, Library Clerk, Dutchtown Middle School Consuela Hampton, Custodian, Galvez Middle School Cornell Williams, Acting Facility Manager/Custodian, Gonzales Middle School Kenneth Cureau, Custodian, Lake Elementary School Chermette Harris, Paraprofessional, Lowery Middle School Mary Parms, Paraprofessional, Prairieville Middle School Alanda Diggs, Facility Manager, St. Amant Middle School

HIGH SCHOOL SUPPORT PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR

Karen Reddix, Paraprofessional, APPLe Digital Academy Mark Grant, Custodian, Donaldsonville High School Shirley Kirby, Child Nutrition, Dutchtown High School Diane Law, Career Coach, Early College Option Tony Tran, Custodian, East Ascension High School Stephanie Templet, Secretary B, St. Amant High School