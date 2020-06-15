Gauthier & Amedee began the year with a 1-1-1 start, but last week, the Wombats went on a tear. They rolled to a perfect 6-0 record in that time, outscoring their opponents by a combined score of 53-15.

Not only are the Gauthier & Amedee Wombats back on the field for the American Legion regular season, but they're just starting to hit their stride.

Their week began with a 13-1 drubbing of the Gibbs Cardinals last Wednesday. That victory was highlighted by Dutchtown alum Brayden Caskey, who hit a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning.

On Friday, the Wombats played a double-header. In the first game, they crushed Impact, 10-3.

In the second game of the day, Gauthier & Amedee faced United 17. The Wombats actually fell into a 2-0 hole in the bottom of the first.

That deficit lasted until the bottom of the third inning. St. Amant's Blake Rambin led off with a walk, and he later scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit in half.

In the bottom of the fifth, St. Amant's Teddy Webb was hit by a pitch, and his twin brother Trey and East Ascension's Kael Babin both walked to load the bases.

St. Amant's Reese Lipoma then produced a single that scored the Webb twins. It gave the Wombats their first lead at 3-2.

In the bottom of the sixth, Rambin drew a two-outs walk. Teddy Webb and Slade Zeppuhar then walked to load the bases.

That set up Caskey, who came up with a double that scored Rambin and Webb. Zeppuhar later came home following a passed ball.

This three-run inning was enough to give the Wombats a 6-3 victory.

In the win, Caskey and Lipoma both went 2-4 with two RBIs.

From the mound, Zeppuhar pitched five and a third innings. He surrendered just two runs on five hits. He struck out four.

On Saturday, Gauthier & Amedee cruised past LA Bats Louisiana, 8-2.

In the bottom of the first, Caskey led off with a double and eventually scored on a fielding error to make it 1-0.

In the bottom of the third, Lipoma led off with a single and was driven home by a Zeppuhar base hit. Zeppuhar later scored on a single by East Ascension alum Grant Griffin to make it 3-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, St. Amant's Connor Adams led off with a double, and Trey Webb walked.

Adams later scored on an error, and Webb was driven home by a Caskey single. Although, Caskey was later picked off at first.

Next up for the Wombats, Lipoma singled, Dutchtown's Landon Manson walked and Will Delaune was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

That's when Zeppuhar produced a two-RBI double, and Delaune later scored on a wild pitch to give the Wombats a commanding 8-0 advantage.

Gauthier & Amedee eventually won by a score of 8-2.

In the win, Lipoma went 3-3 and scored two runs, while Zeppuhar went 2-2 with a walk and three RBIs. Caskey was 2-3 and drove one run home.

From the mound, East Ascension alum Blaise Foote threw six complete innings, giving up just two runs on four hits. He struck out five.

The Wombats went on to play a double-header on Sunday. In game one against Scorpion Baseball, they pulled out a 5-2 win. In game two, they rolled over the Gibbs Cardinals, 11-4, to bring their overall record to 7-1-1.