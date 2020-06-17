Four officials from the Iberville Parish School Board are working with the Louisiana Department of Education on how the upcoming school year will look in the coronavirus pandemic when classes begin Aug. 7.

Members began stakeholder group meetings Monday, which will continue until June 25. The share and revise plans between June 29 and July 22 and put the initiatives July 23 with a “Opening of School Meeting.”

The IPSB representation on the LDOE work groups includes Superintendent Dr. Arthur Joffrion, Chief Academic Officer Dr. Louis Voiron, Special Education Supervisor Pamela Moore and School Board Social Worker Courtney Alverez.

Joffrion will oversee the Reopening Guidance Work Group and Voiron will chair the Adaptive and Flexible Staffing Plans and School Calendars Work Group.

“We’re lucky to have four people in our school system working with the state department right now on the opening of school,” he said. “We speak with medical professionals who are serving on the Louisiana Reopening Committee, and we’re getting a lot of firsthand information as well as being able to get the safety aspects and workability in the guidance."

Moore will head the Special Education Support Work Group, and Alvarez will lead the Well-Being Working Group.

The focus of the commission will include:

--The safety and wellness of students, employees and community

--Successful transition to the new year by offering choices to the community.

--Instilling confidence in families by providing a safe learning environment.

--Instilling confidence in employees by providing a safe working environment.

The four IPSB officials have participated in virtual meetings with the LDOE, which will provide documentation June 22 on the opening of schools.

School systems will receive memorandums from the Louisiana Department of Health, while the LDOE will offer supportive guidance, legal memos, check lists and planning templates for the next school year.

Joffrion is confident that the LDOE will move forward with the start of school as schedule for early August. The guidelines it will include, however, remain uncertain.

Decisions on protocols for everything from seating to group congregation to wearing of masks.

Thus far, face gear is not set to be a mandatory issue, he said.

“The most current guidance says it’s “very beneficial to prevent the spread of coronavirus,” but they’re not recommending it for kids in single digits,” Joffrion said. “It’s all going to be very interesting.”

The parish committee includes 58 members of the Iberville school system -- teachers, paraprofessionals, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, secretaries, principals, assistant principals and supervisory staffs, divided into 12 work groups.

“We’re taking ownership in this,” Joffrion said. “We’re not waiting on the state, we’ve started our work groups, began representation today and taking steps to make decisions, be transparent in the process.

“The more we share, and more we get input, the more secure everyone will feel when we return,” he said.

The 2020-21 session will follow a school year that ended March 13 when Gov. John Bel Edwards ordered schools closed after a spike in the number of coronavirus cases across Louisiana. Classes were set to resume in April, but the continued increase in cases kept students out of classrooms the rest of the school year.