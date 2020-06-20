The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has sadly reported the seventh COVID-19 related death in Beauregard Parish. The death was reported on Friday, and no information about the deceased has been released at this time.

As of this writing, the LDH has reported over 48,515 positive cases of COVID-19 in Louisiana, with 147 positive cases reported in Beauregard Parish. In neighboring Calcasieu Parish, there are 831 positive cases with 52 deaths reported. In Vernon Parish, there are 73 positive cases, and four deaths. In Allen Parish, there have been 223 positive cases and 10 deaths.

On a positive note, the LDH has also reported that approximately 37,017 people have recovered from the virus.

The Louisiana Department of Health has offered the following tips when it comes to slowing the spread of the virus:

Defend Against COVID-19. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Recognize the symptoms. Cover your cough. Wash your hands. Stay home especially if you are sick.

Maintain a Social Distance of 6ft. Social distancing means keeping 6ft. of physical space between yourself and others. This helps to prevent the spread of illness.

Stay home if you are sick. If you are sick, stay home. Especially if you have a fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Try to isolate yourself to one room and stay away from others in the household.

For more information on mitigation and virus prevention methods, citizens are directed to log on

to cdc.gov/coronavirus. For more information on the number of cases in Louisiana, citizens are

also directed to log on ldh.gov/coronavirus.