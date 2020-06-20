The Vernon Parish School Board released the 2020-2021 school year calendar, with plans to begin the school year for students on August 7.

The Vernon Parish School Board has not made an announcement on what will be changing upon schools reopening but the Governor and State Superintendent plan on following CDC recommendations for reopening.

VERNON PARISH SCHOOL CALENDAR 2020-2021

August 4, 2020 New Teacher Induction

August 5, 2020 Professional Development at School Site (Paraprofessionals work day)

August 6, 2020 Teacher Work Day at School (Paraprofessionals work day)

August 7, 2020 FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL

September 7, 2020 LABOR DAY (Students & Staff Holiday)

October 8, 2020 Staff Inservice School Level /Parent-Teacher Conference Student Holiday

October 9, 2020 FAIR DAY (Students & Staff Holiday)

October 12, 2020 Columbus Day (Student and Staff Holiday)

November 3, 2020 Election Day

November 11, 2020 VETERAN’S DAY observed (Students & Staff Holiday)

November 23-27, 2020 Thanksgiving Break (Students & Staff Holidays)

Dec. 21-Jan. 4, 2020/21 Christmas/Winter Break (Students & Staff Holidays)

January 5, 2021 Teacher Work day/ Staff Development at School Level Student Holiday

January 18, 2021 MARTIN L. KING DAY (Students & Staff Holiday)

February 12, 2021 Parent Teacher Conference/Staff Development District Level Student Holiday

February 15, 2021 PRESIDENT DAY (Students & Staff Holiday)

February 16, 2021 MARDI GRAS (Students & Staff Holidays)

April 2-9, 2021 EASTER/SPRING BREAK (Students & Staff Holidays)

March 29-April 30, 2021 State Testing 3-8, 11 CBT)

April 21-April 27, 2021 State Testing (3-4 PBT)

April 15-May 14, 2021 State Testing (HS CBT)

May 20, 2021 Last Day for Students

May 21, 2021 Last Day for Teachers

1st Semester ends Jan. 6, 2021 – 86 Student Days

2nd Semester ends May 20, 2021 – 87 Students Days