Louisiana's coronavirus summer spike continued today as cases rose by 1,356, the largest one-day total since April 7, when the state was suffering the height of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations, deaths and ventilator use also rose a day after Gov. John Bel Edwards delayed moving the state into Phase 3 for at least another month.

Edwards said the troubling trends — especially hospitalizations — caused him to pause a wider reopening he had hoped to initiate on June 26 when his previous order expires. The new order will last at least 28 days.

"We're going in the wrong direction," Edwards said in a press conference Monday while pleading for people to take mitigation measures like social distancing and wearing masks.

Today the state reported 1,356 more cases for a total of 51,595. Edwards said the two-week rise can't solely be attributed to increased testing.

The state also reported 17 new deaths today as the toll rose to 3,021.

And hospitalizations rose by 16 today to 646, a two-week increase of about 100 after what had been a steady decline.

The number of patients needing ventilators also increased by six today to 83.