Dutchtown High School was recently honored as they became the recipient of the Strength of America Award by the National Strength and Conditioning Association.

The award recognizes Dutchtown as the “gold standard” in strength and conditioning programs across the country.

“I am proud to have Dutchtown be a part of our ongoing mission to improve the education and programs for all our youth,” NSCA’s Coaching Program Manager Eric McMahon said. “This is truly an honor that represents the commitment our student-athletes, coaches, administration and district have to the strength and conditioning program at Dutchtown.”

In order to win the award, Dutchtown was measured in four different categories: supervision, education, program and facilities.

Dutchtown was selected out of hundreds of schools across the country. It will now be recognized on the NSCA website.

A key component to Dutchtown earning this award is strength and conditioning coach and assistant football coach Keragan McCready. McCready is nationally certified, and he’s had this type of success in the past.

When he was the strength and conditioning coach at East Ascension in 2014, the school was honored by the NSCA with the Strength of America Award.

Also, two of McCready’s players have been named All-American Athlete Award recipients by the NSCA.

When he was at East Ascension, it was Keenan Dunn that earned the award. Back in March, Griffin standout football player Riley Lawrence earned the honor.

The All-American Athlete Award recognizes an athlete’s accomplishments, as well as their dedication to strength and conditioning.

To achieve this great honor, an athlete must first be nominated. Lawrence and Dunn were both nominated by McCready.

The NSCA is an international non-profit professional association that was founded in 1978, and dedicated to advancing the strength and conditioning profession around the world.

It advances the profession by supporting strength and conditioning professionals devoted to helping others maximize their strengths.

The NSCA also gives research-based knowledge by offering industry-based certification, research journals, career development services and continuing education opportunities.

There are more than 45,000 members that make up the NSCA around the world. They include: researches, educators, strength coaches, personal trainers and others in related fields.

The NSCA headquarters are located in Colorado Springs, Colo.

McCready and the Dutchtown football team have now begun summer workouts as they prepare for the 2020 football season. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the LHSAA pushed back the date in which teams could begin these workouts from May 17 to June 8.

The Griffins will be trying to advance on the momentum they built up in 2020.

Following a losing season in 2018, Dutchtown bounced back terrifically last season. They went 7-3 during the regular season and hosted a first-round playoff game.

There, the Griffins lost a thriller to Ruston, a team that went on to reach the state quarterfinals.

Fifteen Dutchtown players made the all-district team in 2019. This included All-State sophomore running back Dylan Sampson, who rushed for nearly 2,000 yards and more than 20 touchdowns.

Sampson was also named the Ascension Parish Offensive MVP.