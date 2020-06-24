Dorothy Daigle celebrated a special day when she reached her 90th birthday.

Due to coronavirus limitations, her family and friends planned a surprise drive-through celebration last week at her home in Donaldsonville.

A photo of her along with Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan and Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Lt. LaTonya Prejean went viral on Facebook as many wished her a happy birthday. The mayor and Sheriff Bobby Webre each gave her a gift for her special day. The Donaldsonville Fire Department also paid a visit.

Her daughter, Rachel Preston, said the outpouring of love from family and friends made her mother’s day.

She said her mother has always been involved in the community, particularly serving others through St. Catherine of Sienna Church. She has served as a Eucharistic minister and usher. She also leads the saying of the rosary. That includes going to any church or nursing home to pray with those in need.

“Anyone who needs help in the community, she’s there for them,” Preston said.

In Daigle’s younger years, she drove 18-wheelers. She was a transportation driver, owning a transportation business on St. Patrick Street. The Daigles also operated a popular grocery store that grew from a sweet shop.

Preston said her mom still drives and gets around well. She drives to doctor visits and loves playing bingo with friends.

“She used to call bingo at church,” Preston added.

Her husband was the late Ulysse Daigle. Preston said her parents were always there for their seven children and grandchildren.

“She wouldn’t turn anyone away,” Preston said. “She has done a lot for others, and we wanted to do something special for her.”