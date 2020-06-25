Residents,

Everyone is tired of the Coronavirus, but the virus is not tired.

In fact, in our community, it continues to spread. As you have seen, our numbers continue to rise.

Some of our neighbors and friends have been ill with this virus and thankfully, have overcome it. Some are still struggling with it. Several have died.

It is difficult not to want to ease up and move on as normal. Everyone wants to leave this behind and head into the Fall and on with the coming school year.

However, our medical professionals continue to put their lives and personal health on the line. Their exhaustive work continues.

Our local businesses have struggled. They are bravely navigating this murky water and it’s not easy.

For leaders, too, this has not been easy. There is no guide book for this.

Governor Edwards, this week, announced the state would remain in Phase 2. Here at the city, we have had to make some hard decisions like the cancellation of our Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration. Under the guidelines, we cannot use the splash pad this summer at Veterans Park. We know our children miss it.

Our playgrounds are open, however. The West Park Pool is open, but with modifications.

To update you, Beauregard Transit is open, but with travel restrictions. The Beauregard Museum is open by appointment only. Here, at City Hall, our lobby is open, but with limited capacity and social distancing. We are cleaning and sanitizing public buildings and spaces daily, according to recommended guidelines.

Opinions and politics swirl — and that, along with questions about things like data and reporting, make this even more challenging.

Yes, the information is cloudy.

Certainly, wearing a mask is uncomfortable.

And absolutely, social distancing in Louisiana is near about impossible.

Can I do better? Yes.

Can you do better? Yes.

Why?

Because we have to.

We have to for our elderly loved ones. We have to for those in our community who are vulnerable. We have to for each other. We have to for our children.

Please practice caution. Make decisions for your health and for the health of our community. Let’s work together toward a better tomorrow.