As we move forward with our preparations for this year's fair in October, we want to make you aware of some changes. We pray that all will be safe for everyone to attend our fair.

There is a lot of uncertainty we know, but our fair doesn't just pop overnight. We work all year long to get ready for the community to have fun, fellowship, and eat lots of GREAT FAIR FOOD!!

2020 CHANGES AS OF JUNE/2020

1. POSTER CONTEST : The BPFA will still have the poster contest on a local/parish level. The winning posters will not go to state. (This is because we will not have a state convention in 2021.) However, we will be accommodating the winners on a local level.

2. ESSAY CONTEST : The BPFA will still have the ESSAY contest on a local/parish level. The winning essay will not go to state. (This is because we will not have a state convention in 2021.) However, we will be accommodating the winners on a local level. I will post the topic soon .

3. EDUCATION DAY: (This is the day the children come with their school) As Phase 3 stands right now, when we move to this phase, it does not allow for students to take field trips. We will follow this closely to see what changes can be made.

4. SENIOR CITIZENS DAY : We will continue to have Senior Citizens Day, but there will be changes for the Seniors' Safety! Please follow for ANY changes.

This is all we have at this time.

The BPFA will continue to move forward with hopes of having a fair this year. We plan to make it safe for everyone to enjoy.

We will submit our plan to the State Fire Marshal's office for the safety plan with hopes to move forward