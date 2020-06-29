Louisiana topped 57,000 coronavirus cases Monday as the state's hospitalizations and ventilator use also continued to rise, a reversal from just three weeks ago when both were on the decline.

The state reported 845 new cases Monday for a total of 57,081.

Louisiana's Department of Health reported five more COVID-19 patients died, bringing the death toll to 3,091.

Hospitalizations rose by 22 Monday to 737, while patients on ventilators increased by three to 79.

Three weeks ago hospitalizations had dipped below 600.

Louisiana remains in Phase 2 of reopening after Gov. John Bel Edwards last week postponed moving to Phase 3 because of the state's summer surge of the infection.

Edwards' new order took effect Friday and will last up to 28 days.