BATON ROUGE – The Donaldsonville Downtown Development District is among 23 state programs that have been named 2020 Accredited Main Street America programs.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Louisiana Main Street recently announced the 23 Louisiana communities that have received accreditation. Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier recognition demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully implementing the Main Street Approach.

Louisiana’s other nationally accredited Main Street America programs for 2020 include:

Abbeville Main Street Crowley Main Street Denham Springs Main Street DeRidder Main Street Franklin Main Street Hammond Downtown Development District Main Street Homer Houma Downtown Development Corporation Leesville Main Street Minden Main Street Main Street Monroe Morgan City Main Street Natchitoches Main Street New Iberia Main Street Opelousas Main Street Ruston Main Street Olde Towne Slidell Main Street Springhill Main Street St. Francisville Main Street St. Martinville Main Street Thibodaux Main Street Winnsboro Main Street

“As we move down the road to recovery, programs like Main Street America and the Louisiana Main Street Network will be needed now more than ever," Nungesser said. "Our small business owners are the heartbeat of our Main Street communities. They give the community its sense of place and character and provide the uniqueness that sets one community apart from another. It’s an honor to be able to recognize these 23 Louisiana Main Street programs who are working diligently to revitalize their communities and remain Louisiana Strong.”

“We are proud to recognize this year’s 860 Nationally Accredited Main Street American programs that have dedicated themselves to strengthening their communities,” said Patrice Frey, President and CEO of the National Main Street Center. “These Accredited Main Street programs have proven to be powerful engines for revitalization by sparking impressive economic returns and preserving the character of their communities. During these challenging times, these Main Street programs will be key to bringing economic vitality back to commercial districts and improving quality of life during the recovery process.”

Nationally in 2019 alone, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated; 6,466 net new businesses were opened; 32,316 net new were jobs created; and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in Main Street America communities.

Overall, Louisiana’s Main Street communities have seen:

$956 million in Total Investment $460 million in Private Investment $496 million in New Construction and Rehabilitation 9,600+ Net New Jobs 2,000+ Net New Businesses 171,000+ Volunteers since 2004

Each local Louisiana Main Street organization’s performance is annually evaluated by Louisiana Main Street, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet ten national performance standards. Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

Main Street America has been helping revitalize older and historic commercial districts for more than 35 years. Today, it is a network of more than 1,600 neighborhoods and communities, rural and urban, who share both a commitment to place and to building stronger communities through preservation-based economic development. Since 1980, communities participating in the program have leveraged more than $85.43 billion in new public and private investment, generated 672,333 net new jobs and 150,079 net new businesses, and rehabilitated more than 295,348 buildings. Main Street America is a program of the nonprofit National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

For more information on the Louisiana’s Main Street program visit the Louisiana Main Street webpage.