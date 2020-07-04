The Vernon Parish Library wishes to congratulate the first Kindle Fire winner for our 2020 Adult Reading Program, Ms. Christy Morgan! The library will host another Kindle Fire giveaway on January 2, 2021 for the months of July-December 2020.

The Adult Reading Program is a free, yearly program in which prizes are awarded to adults who read ten books. It’s open to all adults, registration is from January through December, books can be read or listened to, and all books counted must be borrowed from the Vernon Parish Library or their online resources (Overdrive, Hoopla, etc.). Call the library at 337-239-2027 for details.