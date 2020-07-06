Ascension's Gauthier & Amedee American Legion baseball team wrapped up its regular season last week. Now, they ready themselves for the state tournament.

The week began for the Wombats with an emphatic 10-2 victory over Tupelo that resulted in them winning the LA Challenge tournament.

Gauthier & Amedee actually fell down 2-0 in the top of the first inning, but from there, they dominated.

In the bottom of the first, Dutchtown alum Brayden Caskey led off with a double and St. Amant's Slade Zeppuhar walked. Caskey was then driven home by a single by St. Amant's Reese Lipoma.

Will Delaune walked, and Dutchtown's Landon Manson came up with a two-RBI double that gave the Wombats a 3-2 advantage.

In the bottom of the third, East Ascension alum Blaise Foote drew a two-outs walk, and Manson drove him home with a single to make it 4-2.

Gauthier & Amedee put the game away in the fourth with a six-run inning.

St. Amant's Teddy Webb led off the frame with a solo home run.

His twin brother Trey then walked and Caskey and Zeppuhar singled to load the bases. Tupelo then made an error on a ball hit by Lipoma. This error allowed both Webb and Caskey to score.

Next, Foote provided an RBI single and Manson provided an RBI double. To close out the inning, Teddy Webb batted for the second time and produced another RBI.

In the win, Manson went a perfect 3-3 with four RBIs. Teddy Webb was 2-3 with two RBIs and a home run.

From the mound, Zeppuhar pitched five complete innings in which he surrendered just five hits and two runs. He struck out six.

The next day, the Wombats made it look easy again as they rolled past Retif Oil, 9-1.

In the top of the second, Teddy Webb drew a two-outs walk, Trey Webb singled and Caskey walked to load the bases. East Ascension alum Grant Griffin then drove two runs home with a double to make it 2-0.

In the top of the third, Delaune led off with a double and Foote sent him home with a base hit to make it 3-0.

With the score 3-1 in the top of the fifth, Lipoma led off with a single and Foote drove him home. Foote eventually scored on a sac fly by Manson, and Manson scored on a sac fly by Teddy Webb to make it 6-1.

The Wombats finished off the scoring in the top of the seventh.

Zeppuhar was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Teddy Webb then singled and Zeppuhar scored on a throwing error.

Trey Webb followed it up with an RBI triple, and he later scored on a Caskey single.

Trey Webb was 2-3 with two RBIs, while his brother Teddy went 1-2 and also drove in two runs. Foote collected two RBIs as well.

From the mound, Dutchtown's Will Dotter earned the victory as he pitched five complete and surrendered just five hits and one run.

Unfortunately for the Wombats, their 17-game winning streak came to an end the next day as they endured a tough 14-4 loss to Sheets Baseball.

The American Legion State Tournament begins this week for the Wombats with pool play at Riverside Academy on Thursday.

Gauthier & Amedee will face Gulf South Office Products (Newman) at noon, followed by the Bill Hood Titans at 5.

The winner will move on to the quarterfinals at Lutcher High on Saturday. The semifinals and state championship game will also be at Lutcher on Sunday.

Last season, the Wombats won two games in the state tournament, but they were eventually eliminated by Southland in the quarterfinals. Pedal Valve went on to win the state championship.