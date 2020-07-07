DeRidder Main Street joins a list of others around the state designated as a 2020 Accredited Main Street America™ program.

Accredited status is Main Street America’s top-tier recognition, demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and a proven track record of successfully implementing the Main Street Approach™.

“As we move down the road to recovery, programs like Main Street America and the Louisiana Main Street Network will be needed now more than ever,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Our small business owners are the heartbeat of our Main Street communities. They give the community its sense of place and character and provide the uniqueness that sets one community apart from another.”

Other accredited programs in the state include: Abbeville Main Street, Crowley Main Street, Denham Springs Main Street, Donaldsonville Downtown Development District, Franklin Main Street, Hammond Downtown Development District, Main Street Homer, Houma Downtown Development Corporation, Leesville Main Street, Minden Main Street, Main Street Monroe, Morgan City Main Street, Natchitoches Main Street, New Iberia Main Street, Opelousas Main Street, Ruston Main Street, Olde Towne Slidell Main Street, Springhill Main Street, St. Francisville Main Street, St. Martinville Main Street, Thibodaux Main Street and Winnsboro Main Street.

Nationally in 2019 alone, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated; 6,466 net new businesses were opened; 32,316 net new were jobs created; and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in Main Street America communities.

Overall, Louisiana’s Main Street communities have seen:

- $956 million in Total Investment

- $460 million in Private Investment

- $496 million in New Construction and Rehabilitation

- 9,600+ Net New Jobs

- 2,000+ Net New Businesses

- 171,000+ Volunteers since 200

“We are proud to recognize this year’s 860 Nationally Accredited Main Street American programs that have dedicated themselves to strengthening their communities,” said Patrice Frey, President & CEO of the National Main Street Center. “These Accredited Main Street programs have proven to be powerful engines for revitalization by sparking impressive economic returns and preserving the character of their communities. During these challenging times, these Main Street programs will be key to bringing economic vitality back to commercial districts and improving quality of life during the recovery process.”

Each local Louisiana Main Street organization’s performance is annually evaluated by Louisiana Main Street, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet ten national performance standards.

Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

Main Street America is a program of the nonprofit National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.