Ken Hughes, President/CEO of Merchants & Farmers Bank is proud to announce Garrett Edwards from Pitkin High School is the $1,000 Perry Johnson Memorial Scholarship recipient for 2020. Garrett was active in school organizations, basketball, baseball and cross country. He will attend Louisiana State University to play baseball and plans to major in either Business or Criminal Justice.

Merchants & Farmers awards this scholarship each year in memory of Perry Johnson, a long-time officer and dedicated employee who worked at the bank for 22 years. He was an athlete and graduate of Pitkin High School, class of 1965.