The Legacy Youth Workforce Development Program in Natchitoches is offering food industry Food industry training will promote better dining experiences and grow the restaurant scene locally.
“Are you looking for training and work? Join us and gain skills needed to get and keep a job. Our 12-week program with 4-week externship provides classroom learning and hands-on training. If you are between the ages of 17-24 and are out of work and not in school contact us to learn about the application process. Selected students must be available Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM-3:00 PM.” said LYWDP.
The Legacy Youth Workforce Development Program provides:
Stipend for participation ($25 per day)
Breakfast and lunch daily
Training includes:
Culinary skills training
ServSafe Certification
Customer service skills
Support and referrals to resources to help you overcome barriers to employment
Job readiness skills (resume writing and accompanying documents)
Basic computer training
Externship placement
Support finding permanent employment
If you are ready to begin this process, contact us at (318)460-7460 or visit BDJcenter.org.