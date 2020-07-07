DeRidder High School graduate Abigail Reviel has a bright future ahead of her, and we have no doubt she will rise to the occasion. Last week Reviel signed her letter of intent to Loyola University to be a part of its Women’s Track and Field team and participate on the high jump team.

Reviel will receive a $31,000 annual scholarship to Loyola, thanks to her robust and determined hard work during high school.

During her Freshman year of high school, Reviel decided she had the talent and work ethic to make it on a collegiate level.

“Looking back over all my jumps I would have to say my best jump was my very first five-foot jump which was at state my freshman year. As a freshman jumping five-foot I realized that I could potentially be a collegiate athlete,” Reviel said.

Reviel went on to share her favorite moment during her track and field experience. “My favorite memory would have to be my junior year at district when I won the district champion title with a five-foot jump. It was something I had worked extremely hard for and all that hard work had finally paid off. From that point on I worked hard and it has paid off with a $31,000 annual scholarship from Loyola,” Reviel said.

Reviel knows the hard work is just beginning, but she is excited about the future. “My plans for the future are to attend Loyola University and study accounting. While I am there I will be a part of the women’s track team and I cannot wait to begin my college athletic career. I think jumping at the college level will definitely bring out a more competitive side of me and really push me to do my very best,” Reviel said.

Her high school track and field coach, Josh Beard, sang her praises when asked what it was like to coach her.

“I have had the pleasure to know Abigail since she was in the 6th grade. Over that time I’ve been able to watch her become one of the best technical jumpers I’ve seen at the high school level,” Beard said. “A person would be hard-pressed to find someone who is better once she is in the air than Abbie.”

Beard went on to say “She believed and followed the process that we try to develop in our program at DeRidder High School. Her fellow Dragons and coaching staff wish her the best as she takes on new challenges at Loyola University in New Orleans.”

The day of her signing Abigail was surrounded by her family including her grandparents, her coaches, and DHS principal Harry Hooker.