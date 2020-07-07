Louisiana reported a single-day COVID case surge of nearly 2,000 today, the fifth-highest total of the pandemic, while hospitalizations topped 1,000 for the first time since May 19.

The health department reported 1,936 new cases for a total of 68,263 cases.

Sixty-one more patients were hospitalized for a total of 1,025.

Louisiana reported 23 more deaths Tuesday for a total of 3,211.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is next expected to brief the public on the latest COVID-19 trends during a press conference tentatively scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.