The LSU Grant Walker 4-H Educational Center is offering a virtual 4-H summer camp.

The camp hosts a weekly virtual track, changing by the week from June 8- August 1.

“We offer fun, innovative, and hands-on lessons and activities to keep even the busiest of kids active this summer. Each camp consists of a set of virtual track lessons, offered throughout that week, taught by various educational instructors including some of our very own Louisiana 4-H State Specialists. Sign up for one camp, or all!” via LSU AgCenter.

New camps are added weekly and July camps have been posted on the website and The Grant Walker 4-H Educational Center Facebook Page.

“Invite your friends to participate and enjoy doing these activities with your friends and family. Remember to take pictures of your experiences and post to our Facebook page! We want to see what YOU are doing this summer!” said LSU AgCenter.

These are online programs. Some events will be live-streamed events, while others will be pre-recorded lessons. Youth will participate online, at home, and in their community.

Growth in Gardening – Gardening & Plant Science

In this virtual track, campers will be introduced to plant science and will demonstrate the various basic plant needs through hands-on virtual lessons and activities.

Through starting a fall season vegetable seed, campers will learn how to care for a plant in its early stages, as well as be provided with vital knowledge needed to care for the plant through its eventual fruiting and harvest!

As a bonus, campers will even learn how to harvest and process sunflower seeds for a healthy snack!

Lesson 1 – July 13 @ 2:00 PM - Basic Plant Science & Starting a Plant from Seed

In the first Virtual Gardening Track Lesson, campers will learn about basic plant science, and will have the opportunity to start their very own plant from a seed! Campers will learn how to make a simple seed starting cup from used newspaper and will be introduced to the plant flowering cycle!

Lesson 2 – July 15 @ 2:00 PM - Practical Plant Needs & Transplanting Your Plant

During the second Virtual Gardening Lesson, campers will be able to compare various sources of potting mix and learn about the basic concepts of plant growth. Then, we will go over how to transplant the seeds started by campers in Lesson 1, and what problems to watch out for as their plants grow!

Lesson 3 – July 17 @ 2:00 PM - Fruiting and Harvest & Sunflower Seed Processing

In the third and final Virtual Gardening Lesson, campers will be able to recognize the fruits of various plants, how and when to harvest these fruits, and complete their knowledge of the plant flowering cycle. Campers will then be able to view a demonstration of sunflower seed processing, introducing them to a familiar, healthy snack in a new way!

If you have questions, or experience any technical difficulties, during this registration process please contact Adam O'Malley at aomalley@agcenter.lsu.edu or (318) 765-7209.

Please complete one form per person.

You will have the opportunity to select one or more virtual lesson programs during the registration process.

For more detailed program information visit: https://www.lsuagcenter.com/topics/kids_teens/events/camps/grant_walker/virtual-4h-summer-camp-program