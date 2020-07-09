On Wednesday, Sheriff Sam Craft and the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s shared the details of what the department is calling “one of the worst, if not the worst” cases of child abuse Vernon Parish has seen.

Allen Clayton Fulks, age 20, of Rosepine, Dakota Wayne Singletary, age 22, of Lake Charles and Stacy Lynn Tharpe, age 29, of Rosepine after a strange turn of events that lead to the VPSO uncovering this case of abuse.

The following details were released by the Sheriff Department:

On July 6th at approximately 9:20 p.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office was notified of a vehicle accident on the Lockhart Cutoff Road in the Rosepine area.

Officer Green from the Rosepine Police Department and LSP Trooper Smith traveled to the scene of the accident.

Dakota Singletary and Allen Fulks were occupants of the vehicle and found to have minor injuries.

During the course of the accident investigation, Stacy Lynn Tharpe arrived at the scene with her children.

Officer Green from the Rosepine Police Department knew that an additional child had been previously left in the care of Tharpe, that child was not present at the accident scene.

Green spoke to Tharpe and she indicated that the child's mother currently had possession of the child.

A witness at the scene advised officers that the child was in fact still in Tharpe's care.

LSP Trooper Peter Smith and RPD Officer Robert Green traveled to Tharpe’s residence located on Hwy 1146.

There they located a 7 year old female suffering from extensive bruising.

VPSO Detective David Vance responded to the call for assistance.

It was learned that the female child's mother had left her in Tharpe's care in February 2020 and had not returned.

Officers observed severe bruising to the child's face. The child's eyes were almost swollen shut.

Med Express Ambulance Service arrived at the scene and the child was transported to a local hospital.

During the course of the medical exam significant and acute bruising was observed over the child's entire body.

The child indicated that Singletary and Fulks had repeatedly beaten her with their fists and choked her until she lost consciousness. The child's hair had also been cut off.

Both Singletary and Fulks were transported to the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office following their treatment for injuries received in the automobile accident.

Detective David Vance conducted interviews with both subjects and during the course of those interviews, both admitted to physically abusing the child.

Detectives traveled back to the medical facility where they further photographed and spoke with the victim.

The victim told deputies that she was tired and couldn't take the abuse any longer.

Singletary and Fulks were both arrested and charged with 3 counts (each) of Second Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile. Bond was set at $ 450,000.00 by 30th JDC Judge Tony Bennett. Both remain in the VPSO jail.

On July 8, 2020, Detective Vance conducted an interview with Stacey Tharpe.

During the course of the interview, Tharpe admitted to witnessing the abuse of the child. Tharpe failed to report the abuse and attempted to conceal the whereabouts and injuries of the injured child by leaving her at the residence unattended.

Tharpe was arrested and charged with one count of Principal to Second Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile. Bond was set at $300,000.00 by 30th JDC Judge Tony Bennett. Tharpe remains in the VPSO jail.

The physical and emotional trauma suffered by this child is one of the worst, if not the worst case of child abuse, that has occurred in Vernon Parish.

Detectives were able to locate the biological father of the child and are working jointly with a social worker from the Department of Child and Family Services on the case and the investigation is ongoing.

Sheriff Craft would like to commend RPD Officer Green, LSP Trooper Peter Smith, and Detective David Vance for their diligence and hard work in the rescue of this child.

Investigators firmly believe that this child would have become a tragic statistic if not for the efforts of these officers.

The victim continues to undergo medical treatment for her injuries.

Sheriff Craft would like to remind all citizens, " If you see something - say something. Let's all work together to prevent child abuse.”

Editor’s note: This information was released on VPSO’s Facebook page.