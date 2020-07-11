Imagine for a moment a row of ironclad civil war-era gunboats getting into position on the Sabine River, ready to fire at a moment’s notice.

On the other hand, the opposing army is walled-up inside a fort and rapidly preparing their cannons and ammunition for battle. Both sides were trying their hardest to catch the slightest breeze in Louisiana’s relentless subtropical heat.

As the first shots were blasted, one could hear it echoing across the flat landscape of the marshy grasslands and sloughs. The cannons fired, bayonets clashed back-and-forth along with bullets and grape shots whistling through the humid air. It is certainly hard to imagine now, but these very events occurred right here in our own back yards, less than 160 years ago.

There were several civil war battles fought here in Louisiana, such as the battles at Baton Rouge, Alexandria, New Orleans, Donaldsonville and Carencro; however, there were three battles waged right here in Southwest Louisiana. Two battles were fought at Sabine Pass and one at Calcasieu Pass. These battles took place on both land and on the gulf and river. Remnants of these skirmishes remain visible today, such as earthen mounds and trenches along with civil war gravesites, several monuments and an old ammunition bunker. There are also civil war dead at Niblett’s Bluff, Louisiana.

The first battle fought here in Southwest Louisiana was September 24 and 25, 1862 and was known as the First Battle of Sabine Pass. There was a Confederate fort located at Sabine Pass, near the mouth of the Sabine River and Gulf of Mexico. It was commanded by Major Josephus S. Irvine and a small group of southern soldiers. The Confederates were hoping to establish trade between Mexico and Texas to replenish the confederacy with much needed supplies. United States President Abraham Lincoln knew of the plan and so he sent Union Commander Frederick Crocker and his soldiers to the mouth of the Sabine River to intervene.

On September 23, 1862, the schooner U.S.S. Rachael Seaman and the steamer U.S.S. Kensington arrived just off the coast from the Confederate fortress. Another ship, a mortar schooner called U.S.S. Henry James, joined the other two ships. The Kensington was too large to maneuver from the deep waters of the gulf, so the two smaller vessels attempted to cross the low sandy area at the mouth of the river. Records indicate that the U.S.S. Henry James became grounded on the beach, but the schooner Rachael Seaman continued over it and into the pass. Major Crocker ordered shots fired from both the grounded ship and the Rachael Seaman, bombarding the Confederate fort for several long hours. There was too great a distance between the two enemies and shots were falling short from both sides.

After five hours of shelling, the U.S.S. Henry James was able to finally move off the sandy shoal and sailed within 1.5 miles of the Confederate fort containing Major Irvine and his men. The firing continued at about 5:30 that evening and died off toward nightfall.

The pitch darkness would normally have been illuminated by the Sabine Pass Lighthouse that stood near the mouth of the river. The lighthouse was relatively new at the time, having been built between 1855 and 1857. The old lighthouse was lit for the first time in 1857 but during the war between the states, her beam was put out to prevent the Union Army from locating the fortress. On the 23rd of December 1865, the old lighthouse was relit after General Lee’s surrender. She continued to illuminate the mouth of the river and stayed that way until she was decommissioned in 1952. Today there are efforts to preserve the historical Sabine Pass Lighthouse that still stands on the marshy landscape.

During this pitch darkness, the Confederate army gathered as much of their property as they could and evacuated the fort, heading toward Texas. The next morning, September 25, Commander Crocker fired several shots toward the fort but received no response from the enemy. Crocker and his men went ashore and found the fort had been deserted so they headed toward the small settlement of Sabine Town. There, the residents of Sabine Town delegated and presented surrender papers to Major Crocker.

The week following the victory, Major Crocker and his men successfully captured several Confederate gunboats and confiscated their property. The spoils of war were loaded onto the boats and steamed back into the open gulf, leaving behind the severely damaged fort. In their rapid departure, the Union failed to realize the significance and importance of the little fort at Sabine Pass – instead, focusing their war strategy elsewhere. This oversite allowed the Confederates to re-establish the site and renaming it Fort Griffin. The fort was described as being shaped like a dome, with thick mud and timber walls. There were no casualties during the First Battle of Sabine Pass.

The silence was again interrupted a year later by the dreadful sounds of battle. On the morning of September 8, 1863, the Second Battle of Sabine Pass ensued. The skirmish was later described by Confederate President Jefferson Davis as “the most impressive defensive stand in the entire history of warfare.” Indeed, it was quite a miracle how the southerner army, consisting of only 50 soldiers, could defeat 4,000 to 5,000 Union troops that day.

The Union Commander, Major Frederick Crocker, was in charge during the first battle of Sabine Pass and so he led the second battle as well. He and Major William B. Franklin commanded the West Gulf Blockading Squadron, with soldiers numbering between 4,000 and 5,000 infantrymen. This included four gunboats and 18 transport vessels. In contrast, Confederate Company F of the 1st Heavy Artillery Regiment, known as “Jeff Davis’ Guards”, was under the leadership of Major Richard W. “Dick” Dowling and Major Leon Smith. Jeff Davis’ Guard consisted of only about fifty infantrymen, six artillery pieces and the fort itself. The six artillery pieces available to the Confederates at Fort Griffin were old “smoothbore cannons” that were unable to shoot far distances – but proved to be quite accurate in the midst of battle.

Shortly before 4 o’clock on the afternoon of September 8, 1863, Major Crocker and Major Franklin sailed their four Union boats into the mouth of the Sabine River and were easily spotted by the Confederates. The position of the fort gave the them superb visibility of the horizon in all directions, making it easy to spot the Union soldiers advancing from the gulf. There were four newly commissioned ironclad vessels stationed off the coast: The U.S.S. Clifton, U.S.S. Granite City, U.S.S. Sachem and U.S.S. Arizona.

Coming within just 1,200 yards of the fort, the four gunboats began firing upon the Confederates. Inside the fort, southern troops were scrambling to load their six old cannons and worked to keep them firing continuously. It was documented that one of the cannons accidentally fired early and the it came off its platform, rendering it useless. Undeterred, the soldiers of Company F continued to fire the five remaining cannons at the boats.

One of the Confederate cannon balls blasted through the boiler of the U.S.S. Sachem, causing the gunboat to explode in the channel near the Louisiana bank. Behind the burning Sachem was the U.S.S. Arizona – the Arizona was forced to retreat because she was unable to get around the burning vessel. With massive artillery on her deck and trained sharpshooters positioned with guns in hand, the fully equipped U.S.S. Clifton continued to steam towards the Confederate fortress.

During the battle, the tiller rope on the Clifton was severed by a shell from the fort. A ships tiller rope was used to steer and maneuver the vessel – but without the capability of steering, the Clifton ran aground. Despite her being stuck, she continued firing rapidly upon Fort Griffin. The final straw came when a Confederate cannon ball smashed a hole through her boiler, forcing the men to desert her as hot steam and thick smoke rushed out. The U.S.S. Granite City was the only ship of the flotilla that was not severely damaged. Once her crew viewed the devastation of its troops, they promptly turned the vessel around and steered out to the open sea.

Two-hundred Union soldiers were killed that day, including Union Navy Lieutenant Robert Rhodes. Lt. Rhodes was aboard the Clifton when he was mortally hit by a bullet that “nearly carried away his hip and thigh”. It was reported that he passed away later than day and was buried at Sabine Pass. Several years later, Lt. Rhodes’ brother made the long trek to Sabine Pass and had his body moved to the family graveyard up north.

War records show the southern army had fired their cannons a total of 107 times in only 35 minutes, an astonishing rate of less than two minutes per shot. Besides killing 200 Union soldiers, they captured 300 prisoners and two gunboats. After surrendering, Major Crocker and Major Franklin turned around and steamed back toward New Orleans. Later that year, the Union gained control of the Texas coast from Brownsville to Matagorda Bay, effectively hindered any future trade between Mexico and the Confederates.

After the city of Alexandria, Louisiana fell to the Union during the Red River Campaign, the men at Burr’s Ferry, Louisiana began to fear they would be attacked as well. Burr’s Ferry was a particularly important area for the southern army because it allowed them to freely move supplies and men back and forth across the Sabine River. During the fall of 1863 and spring of 1864, H. W. Scoggins, Sr. led a group of men in constructing earthen breastworks and digging trenches along the river near the ferry. According to the United States Government Archives, “Breastworks [are] temporary [and] quickly constructed forts built about breast high, were built near the bridge north of LA Hwy. 8 that can still be seen today.” These breastworks and trenches are some of the few still remaining in Louisiana.

On May 6, 1864, another battle was waged here in Southwest Louisiana at the Battle of Calcasieu Pass. Calcasieu Pass is located about thirty-five miles down the coastline from Sabine Pass. Captain Joseph A. Brickhouse, a Confederate soldier, said that the southern army was unprepared and caught off guard, despite the victory. He also stated, “We fought in the open prairie, bringing on the attack with four small pieces of artillery and less than 300 infantry, poorly armed, attacking in the open prairie two such boats as the Granite City and the Wave – Union gunboats – and capturing them after an action of less than two hours and 40 minutes duration.”

As the story goes, the Confederates waited for Union troops to lay down for the night, allowing them to advance their artillery to within 1,000 yards of the Union gunboats. They waited for daybreak and bombarded Union boats until they surrendered. Two days later, a Union supply ship named Ella Morse steamed up the mouth of the Calcasieu River to where the Union gunboats were anchored. Ella Morse was unaware of the Confederate victory a few days earlier and essentially walked right into the trap. The Confederates blasted shells toward the Ella Morse and overtook and sank her at Calcasieu Pass. The U.S.S. Granite City, U.S.S. Wave and the U.S.S. New London were all confiscated by southern forces and were reportedly refitted as blockade runners.

By April 1865, General Robert E. Lee’s troops were crippled, starving and near death. The Confederate capital in Richmond, Virginia, was abandoned and had fallen into Union hands. It was at Appomattox Courthouse on the 9th of April 1865, when General Robert E. Lee surrendered to Union General Ulysses S. Grant, thus ending the bloodiest war ever waged on United States soil – some of those bloody battles having occurred right here in our own back yards.