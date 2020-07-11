Louisiana reported a sharp spike of 2,642 coronavirus cases Friday, the largest single-day total that didn't include a backlog of cases since the pandemic began in the state.

Friday's total was second only to the April 2 report of 2,726 cases, the previous height of the infection in the state, but that number included a backlog of past cases.

The surge illustrates what Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday during his last public briefing on COVID.

"We have a serious situation and it's getting worse," Edwards said.

But the governor has so far resisting reversing Phase 2 or imposing a statewide mask mandate.

Hospitalizations, once on a downward trend, also continued an alarming rise with 75 more patients for a total of 1,117. Hospitalizations have more than doubled since June 13.

Deaths also increase by 25 Friday for a total of 3,272.

The number of patients on ventilators rose by 12 to 122.

Greg Hilburn covers state politics for the USA TODAY Network of Louisiana. Follow him on Twitter @GregHilburn1.