Ingevity recently awarded $2,000 college scholarships to five high school seniors in DeRidder, Louisiana. Scholarships were awarded to students who demonstrated exceptional leadership abilities and a commitment to making a positive impact in their school and community.

“Education is a key focus for Ingevity’s philanthropy program,” said Danny Kyle, plant manager. “Charitable donations and philanthropic volunteerism support the company’s mission to purify, protect and enhance the world around us and shapes a stronger future for the communities where we operate.”

Of the scholarships awarded, three were awarded to students entering four-year colleges or universities with a science, technology, engineering or math (STEM) related field of study. Two scholarships were awarded to students entering a four-year college or university for non-STEM related fields of study.

The scholarship recipients were

Diamond Bolden, DeRidder High School

Kent Lewis, DeRidder High School

Courtney Smith, DeRidder High School

Kyelee Duet, East Beauregard High School

Joshua Cummings, Rosepine High School

