Governor John Bel Edwards has issued an Executive Order mandating that all Louisiana residents ages eight and up wear masks and facial coverings while in businesses and public areas to combat the spread of COVID-19. The new mandate has many residents across the state wondering how the mandate would be enforced in their area.

The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office issued the following statement in regards to the Governor’s Executive Order:

“Sheriff Mark Herford, in compliance with Governor John Bel Edwards Executive Order, has stated that the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office will wear masks when in contact with members of the public. The Sheriff’s Office will not be issuing citations to people not wearing masks at this time. Sheriff Herford is also reminding the public that private business owners are responsible for who they permit to enter their business, and may refuse service to whomever they choose, to include those not wearing masks. Sheriff Herford is asking our communities to understand this and to follow the requirements set by the individual business. Regarding medical exemptions for wearing masks, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office has no legal authority to require a person to disclose such exemption. Sheriff Herford advises that the Sheriff’s Office is not the “mask police”, but is encouraging our communities in Beauregard Parish to be mindful of others and to be good neighbors.”

The Governor’s Executive Order requires face coverings for everyone ages eight and older with the following exceptions:

Anyone who has a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a face covering

Anyone who is consuming a drink or food

Anyone who is trying to communicate with a person who is hearing impaired

Anyone who is giving a speech for broadcast or to an audience

Anyone temporarily removing his or her face covering for identification purposes

Anyone who is a resident of a parish without a high COVID incidence that has opted out of the masking mandate

For more information about the Executive Order, log on to gov.louisiana.gov. For more information on how to combat the spread of COVID-19, log on to ldh.org.