On July 12, 2020, shortly after 5:00 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop E began investigating a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 10 at Louisiana Highway 113. This crash took the life of 57-year-old James Fisher of Deridder, LA.

The initial investigation revealed a 2003 Dodge Caravan, driven by Fisher, was traveling eastbound on Louisiana Highway 10. For reasons still under investigation, Fisher traveled off the highway and struck a tree. Fisher, who was unrestrained, sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Louisiana State Police would like to take this opportunity to remind/inform motorists that properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most important decisions that a motorist can make. While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2020, Troop E Troopers have investigated 29 fatal crashes resulting in 35 fatalities.