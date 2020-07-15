Longer waits will prevail this month for motorists who use the Plaquemine/Sunshine Ferry.

The second ferry boat will be out of service for approximately eight weeks, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Repairs forced the second vessel out of commission.

In the meantime, hours will be modified to accommodate motorists.

The DOTD hopes to have the second boat back in service by late August.

The delays will likely pose headaches for motorists who use the ferry to commute for work on both sides of the river, in hopes to avoid long delays on La. 1 and Interstate 10.

The vessel will run from 4 a.m. until 9 p.m. from Monday through Friday, and 5 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Regular hours will prevail on weekends.

Service reduction due to repairs last occurred in March.