The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is leading an investigation of a boating accident that took the life of a Baton Rouge man Saturday afternoon near Bayou Pigeon.

The victim was identified as Leonard C. Williams, 59. He was operating a 15-foot boat along Cross Bayou when the vessel began taking water.

Williams and two passengers jumped out of the boat, according to the LDWF.

Two male passengers told agents they were wearing floatation gear when a passing boat rescued them about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Williams, who was recovered from the bayou by the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, did not wear a floatation device.

An autopsy is underway by the Iberville Parish Coroner’s Office to determine the official cause of death.