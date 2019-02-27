Archbishop Hannan 12, Sterlington 2

Gentry Spinks went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and scored four runs as Covington Archbishop Hannan roughed up Sterlington 12-2 Saturday afternoon in the Polar Bear Classic.

Spinks' two-run swat with one out in the top of the first staked the Hawks to a 2-0 lead. Alexis Dale singled prior to Spinks' bomb.

Sterlington cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first.

Leadoff batter KB Briley was hit by a pitch, moved to second on Hannah Jerkins' one-out single, advanced to third when Kaela Mullins grounded into a force play and scored on an error.

Capitalizing on a walk and two of the Lady Panthers' seven errors, Hannan extended its lead to 6-1 with a four-run second. Avery Boudreaux's RBI double sparked the big inning.

Chesnie Daigle opened the home half of the third with a base hit to left and eventually scored on Rachel Wisecarver's sacrifice fly to bring Sterlington within 6-2.

Hannan put the game out of reach with two in the fourth and four in the fifth.

Alexandra Clesi struck out four and walked only one in the five-inning complete game win.

Gentry homered and singled to ignite the Hawks (2-1) offensively. Also contributing to the 10-hit effort were Dale, Amelia Mares and Sarah Dufour with two singles, Boudreaux with a double and Kristen Wegener with a single and three runs.

Daigle went 2-for-3, Wisecarver doubled and Briley, Jerkins and Mullins singled for the Lady Panthers (1-3).

Katie Haynes was dealt the loss in the circle for the Lady Panthers with Madigan Stevens in relief.