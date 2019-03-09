Boys prep playoff scores round-by-round, complete with championship game scores.
(Note: All semifinal and state championship games were played at Burton Coliseum on the campus of McNeese State University in Lake Charles).
NON-SELECT
CLASS 5A
First Round
Thibodaux 79, Terrebonne 51
Hahnville 58, Lafayette 55
Natchitoches Central 54, Broadmoor 41
Southwood 63, Zachary 57
Ponchatoula 50, Alexandria 44
LaGrange 94, Destrehan 71
West Jefferson 65, St. Amant 53
Alfred Bonnabel 83, Hammond 35
Walker 92, H.L. Bourgeois 53
Slidell 70, Live Oak 56
New Iberia 63, Barbe 44
Landry-Walker 70, Pineville 58
Dutchtown 67, Captain Shreve 55
East Ascension 59, Denham Springs 41
West Monroe 64, Covington 52
Ouachita 70, Airline 37
Second Round
Thibodaux 59, Terrebonne 51
Natchitoches Central 66, Southwood 57
Ponchatoula 74, LaGrange 58
Alfred Bonnabel 57, West Jefferson 53
Walker 82, Slidell 43
Landry-Walker 38, New Iberia 36
Dutchtown 55, East Ascension 47
Ouachita 58, West Monroe 46
Quarterfinals
Thibodaux 67, Natchitoches Central 62
Alfred Bonnabel 70, Ponchatoula 57
Walker 66, Landry-Walker 52
Ouachita 52, Dutchtown 47
Semifinals
Thibodaux 63, Alfred Bonnabel 48
Walker 53, Ouachita 48
Finals
Thibodaux 70, Walker 60
———
CLASS 4A
First Round
Bossier 90, New Orleans Military & Maritime 29
Morgan City 58, Warren Easton 46
Franklin Parish 61, Eleanor McMain 38
Woodlawn (Baton Rouge) 60, Lakeshore 54
Carencro 100, Pearl River 44
Huntington 74, Franklinton 71
Livonia 58, Tioga 40
Woodlawn (Shreveport) 85, Booker T. Washington (Shreveport) 54
Breaux Bridge 64, Lutcher 41
Assumption 78, Rayne 60
Neville 72, A.J. Ellender 68
Westgate 99, DeRidder 69
Plaquemine 71, Beau Chene 47
Salmen 55, Edna Karr 52
Northside 56, Opelousas 48
Leesville 74, Tara 56
Second Round
Bossier 69, Morgan City 43
Franklin Parish 51, Woodlawn (Baton Rouge) 48
Carencro 60, Huntington 53
Livonia 63, Woodlawn (Shreveport) 58
Breaux Bridge 62, Assumption 44
Westgate 62, Neville 57
Plaquemine 47, Salmen 45
Leesville 65, Northeast 60
Quarterfinals
Bossier 72, Franklin Parish 30
Carencro 70, Livonia 52
Breaux Bridge 67, Westgate 63
Leesville 58, Plaquemine 57
Semifinals
Bossier 67, Carencro 39
Breaux Bridge 56, Leesville 33
Finals
Breaux Bridge 61, Bossier 58
———
CLASS 3A
Sophie B. Wright 94, Mamou 55
Westlake 61, Iota 37
Washington-Marion 74, Albany 35
Carroll 55, Bolton 34
Abbeville 77, Bogalusa 63
Green Oaks 68, Sterlington 45
Northwest 58, Jena 51
Madison Prep 98, Eunice 58
Wossman 86, Loranger 33
Pine Prairie 68, Brusly 57 (OT)
Madison 46, Richwood 38
Lake Charles Prep 51, Port Barre 34
St. James 54, Donaldsonville 51
Glen Oaks 53, Crowley 48
Patterson 56, South Beauregard 51
Peabody 110, Iowa 37
Second Round
Sophie B. Wright 71, Westlake 57
Washington-Marion 56, Carroll 52
Abbeville 56, Green Oaks 48
Madison Prep 72, Northwest 33
Wossman 82, Pine Prairie 34
Lake Charles College Prep 58, Madison 47
St. James 44, Glen Oaks 36
Peabody 59, Patterson 38
Quarterfinals
Sophie B. Wright 85, Washington-Marion 50
Madison Prep 57, Abbeville 45
Wossman 68, Lake Charles College Prep 59
Peabody 101, St. James 46
Semifinals
Madison Prep 59, Sophie B. Wright 53
Wossman 71, Peabody 67 (OT)
Finals
Madison Prep 61, Wossman 54
———
CLASS 2A
First Round
Rayville 128, Mangham 50
Doyle 74, South Plaquemine 59
Franklin 100, Oakdale 44
Welsh 67, Lakeside 59
Lakeview 62, Bunkie 43
Capitol 46, West St. Mary 29
Martin Luther King Charter 68, Rapides 65
Ville Platte 82, Springfield 31
Avoyelles Public Charter 68, Livingston Collegiate 43
Amite 63, Vinton 55
Delhi Charter 50, Mansfield 43
Lake Arthur 75, Ferriday 59
Port Allen 54, Vidalia 45
Many 53, Independence 47
Jeanerette 70, Pickering 67
Red River 61, St. Helena 49
Second Round
Rayville 122, Doyle 69
Welsh 67, Franklin 65
Lakeview 60, Capitol 53
Ville Platte 81, Martin Luther King Charter 57
Amite 58, Avoyelles Public Charter 47
Lake Arthur 56, Delhi Charter 41
Port Allen 45, Many 33
Red River 68, Jeanerette 29
Quarterfinals
Rayville 107, Welsh 57
Ville Platte 85, Lakeview 79 (2 OT)
Lake Arthur 59, Amite 43
Port Allen 62, Red River 59
Semifinals
Rayville 61, Port Allen 48
Port Allen 50, Lake Arthur 46
Finals
Rayville 61, Port Allen 48
———
CLASS 1A
First Round
White Castle 77, Basile 36
Montgomery 55, Oak Grove 52
Grand Lake 88, Ringgold 57
KIPP Booker T. Washington (New Orleans) 88, Kentwood 61
Lincoln Prep 86, Merryville 59
Arcadia 55, Haynesville 50
Elton 49, Gueydan 26
Delhi 81, Delta Charter 34
Jonesboro-Hodge 79, Oberlin 22
Plain Dealing 80, Varnado 39
East Iberville 55, West St. John 41
Tensas 88, LaSalle 39
Logansport 65, J.S. Clark 37
Centerville 91, Northwood-Lena 58
Homer 64, Sicily Island 56
North Central 57, South Cameron 23
Second Round
White Castle 72, Montgomery 38
KIPP Booker T. Washington 50, Grand Lake 45
Lincoln Prep 86, Arcadia 68
Delhi 80, Elton 43
Jonesboro-Hodge 69, Plain Dealing 58
East Iberville 73, Tensas Parish 60
Logansport 67, Centreville 51
North Central 66, Homer 42
Quarterfinals
KIPP Booker T. Washington (NO) 68, White Castle 62
Delhi 60, Lincoln Prep 59
Jonesboro-Hodge 71, East Iberville 61
North Central 66, Homer 42
Semifinals
KIPP Booker T. Washington (NO) 59, Delhi 43
North Central 60, Jonesboro-Hodge 54
Finals
North Central 59, KIPP Booker T. Washington (NO) 47
———
CLASS B
First Round
No. 1 Zwolle (bye)
Choudrant 63, Stanley 54
Hathaway 74, Midland 59
Bell City 75, Converse 47
Doyline 75, Florien 57
Quitman 90, Forest 59
Holden 64, Lacassine 48
Weston 66, Maurepas 33
Hicks 62, Castor 39
Anacoco 59, Monterey 52
Glenmora 47, Oak Hill 45
J.S. Clark Leadership 73, Mt. Hermon 53
Pitkin 85, Kenner Discovery 55
Hornbeck 59, Fairview 45
Negreet 68, Elizabeth 30
Simsboro 110, Magnolia 53
Second Round
Zwolle 73, Choudrant 35
Hathaway 69, Bell City 61
Doyline 77, Quitman 76
Weston 41, Holden 28
Hicks 70, Anacoco 45
J.S. Clark Leadership Academy 63, Glenmora 40
Hornbeck 77, Pitkin 76
Simsboro 73, Pitkin 64
Quarterfinals
Zwolle 78, Hathaway 49
Weston 49, Doyline 42
Hicks 70, J.S. Clark Leadership Academy 70
Simsboro 73, Pitkin 64
Semifinals
Zwolle 41, Weston 35
Simsboro 73, Hicks 69
Finals
Saturday, March 9
Simsboro 59, Zwolle 53
———
CLASS C
First Round
No. 1 Summerfield (bye)
Grand Isle 31, Starks 28
No. 9 Ebarb (bye)
No. 8 Epps (bye)
No. 5 Phoenix (bye)
Calvin 82, Evans 54
Gibsland-Coleman 64, Dodson 51
No. 4 Atlanta (bye)
No. 3 Pleasant Hill (bye)
Kilbourne 63, Downsville 42
Georgetown 75, Reeves 29
No. 6 Saline (bye)
No. 7 Singer (bye)
Johnson Bayou 95, Plainview 50
Hackberry 62, Harrisonburg 59
No. 2 Simpson (bye)
Second Round
Summerfield 69, Grand Isle 28
Epps 75, Ebarb 72
Phoenix 66, Calvin 60
Atlanta 49, Gibsland-Coleman 43
Pleasant Hill 74, Kilbourne 45
Saline 63, Georgetown 52
Singer 71, Johnson Bayou 65
Simpson 80, Hackberry 46
Quarterfinals
Summerfield 103, Epps 45
Atlanta 46, Phoenix 41
Pleasant Hill 79, Saline 54
Simpson 66, Singer 49
Semifinals
Summerfield 67, Atlanta 30
Simpson 71, Pleasant Hill 48
Friday, March 8
Simpson 63, Summerfield 53
———
SELECT
DIVISION I
First Round
Tuesday
No. 1 Scotlandville (bye)
No. 9 C.E. Byrd at No. 8 John Curtis
Catholic-Baton Rouge 94, Evangel 39
No 4. Jesuit (bye)
No. 3 Holy Cross (bye)
Brother Martin 49, Rummel 25
Shaw 47, St. Paul's 44
No. 2 St. Augustine (bye)
Quarterfinals
Scotlandville 72, John Curtis 50
Catholic-Baton Rouge 58, Jesuit 45
Brother Martin 60, Holy Cross 57 (OT)
St. Augustine 59, Shaw 44
Semifinals
Scotlandville 66, Catholic-Baton Rouge 59
St. Augustine 42, Brother Martin 40
Finals
Saturday, March 9
Scotlandville 73, St. Augustine 53
———
DIVISION II
First Round
Ben Franklin 66, Vandebilt Catholic 53
Second Round
University 85, Ben Franklin 50
Lee Magnet 78, Archbishop Hannan 62
David Thibodaux 63, St. Charles 51
St. Thomas More 68, Thomas Jefferson 42
De La Salle 39, Teurlings Catholic 32
Lusher Charter 44, St. Michael 40
St. Louis 48, E.D. White 45
Parkview Baptist 46, Loyola 43
Quarterfinals
University 70, Lee Magnet 54
St. Thomas More 46, David Thibodaux 44
De La Salle 75, Lusher Charter 64
St. Louis 54, Parkview Baptist 49
Semifinals
St. Thomas More 57, University 41
De La Salle 55, St. Louis 53
Finals
Saturday, March 9
St. Thomas More 77, De La Salle 72 (2 OT)
———
DIVISION III
First Round
Dunham (bye)
Catholic-New Iberia 53, Notre Dame 51
Menard 75, Northlake Christian 48
Riverside 101, The Church 42
Episcopal 91, Ascension Episcopal 28
Calvary Baptist 56, St. Thomas Aquinas 46
Isidore Newman 65, Pope John Paul II 33
No. 2 Metairie Park Country Day (bye)
Quarterfinals
Dunham 91, Catholic-New Iberia 47
Riverside 67, Menard 51
Episcopal 63, Calvary Baptist 49
Metairie Park Country Day 62, Isidore Newman 38
Semifinals
Dunham 79, Riverside 63
Metairie Park Country Day 52, Episcopal 37
Finals
Metairie Park Country Day 58, Dunham 48
———
DIVISION IV
First Round
Catholic-Pointe Coupee 84, Covenant Christian 41
Houma Christian 51, Westminster Christian 36
Ouachita Christian 54, University Academy of Cenla 26
St. Frederick 45, Sacred Heart (Ville Platte) 42
St. Edmund 53, Hanson Memorial 34
Southern Lab 76, False River 29
Cedar Creek 58, Highland Baptist 43
Second Round
Lafayette Christian 100, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 28
Ascension Catholic 57, St. Martin's Episcopal 51
St. Mary's 83, Houma Christian 49
Opelousas Catholic 91, Ouachita Christian 44
Hamilton Christian 69, St. Frederick 33
Vermilion Catholic 65, St. Edmund 29
Southern Lab 55, St. John 36
Central Catholic 87, Cedar Creek 40
Quarterfinals
Lafayette Christian 66, Ascension 43
Opelousas Catholic 75, St. Mary's 68
Hamilton Christian 73, Vermilion Catholic 42
Central Catholic 65, Southern Lab 58
Semifinals
Lafayette Christian 69, Opelousas Catholic 66
Hamilton Christian 55, Central Catholic 42
Finals
Lafayette Christian 56, Hamilton Christian 51
———
DIVISION V
First Round
No. 1 Jehovah-Jireh (bye)
New Living Word 59, Christ Episcopal 48
Family Community Christian 87, St. Joseph's-Plaucheville 45
No. 4 Northside Christian (bye)
No. 3 Runnels (bye)
Episcopal of Acadiana 65, Claiborne Christian 46
Family Christian 62, Grace Christian 45
No. 2 Crescent City (bye)
Quarterfinals
Jehovah-Jireh 95, New Living Word 34
Northlake Christian 66, Family Community Christian 49
Runnels 58, Episcopal of Acadiana 46
Crescent City 71, Family Christian 35
Semifinals
Tuesday, March 5
Jehovah-Jireh 103, Northside Christian 39
Crescent City 65, Runnels 44
Finals
Friday, March 8
Jehovah-Jireh 56, Crescent City 45