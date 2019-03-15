Sterlington 6, Calvary Baptist 4

LAKE CHARLES — With Sterlington down by a run and one strike away from defeat, cleanup batter Brock Risinger drilled a two-run home run as the Panthers nipped Calvary Baptist 6-4 Thursday afternoon in the Lakeside Bank Tournament at Barbe High School,

Sterlington rallied after the Cavaliers had taken their first lead, 4-3, with a three-run sixth.

Reece Brooks lined a leadoff base hit to left to start the Sterlington seventh, but remained there two batters later. Risinger then restored the Panthers' lead by hammering a 2-2 pitch over the left field wall.

Keeping the pressure on, Davis Johnson singled to right, continued to third on an error and touched home with an insurance run on Trey Rugg's base hit to right.

Sterlington reliever Nick Whittington walked Jaren Cragar on four pitches to start the Calvary seventh. A strikeout later, catcher Braden Hough pegged out Cragar on an attempted steal for the second out. Whittington then recorded his second punchout of the inning to preserve the victory.

Sterlington went up 1-0 just two batters in as Brooks opened the game with a base hit to left and jetted home on Seaver Sheets' double to right.

Calvary answered with one in the home half of the frame when Fox Locke tripled to left and trotted home on Cade Hart's base knock center.

Sterlington regained the lead, 3-1, on Rugg's two-run shot to left with one down in the third. Johnson singled ahead of Rugg's bomb.

Calvary flipped the momentum and the lead with three in the sixth.

Locke opened the outburst with an infield single ahead of Hart's game-tying, two-run blast to center field.

Next, Mason Woodle tripled to center and scored the go-ahead run on Blaine Rogers' single.

Sterlington shortstop Seaver Sheets then fielded a ground ball to his left, stepped on the bag and flipped to Risinger at first base for a double play to help minimize the damage.

Whittington allowed one hit in two innings of scoreless relief for the win. He struck out three and walked one. Sterlington starter Harrison Womack allowed four runs on seven hits while fanning five and walking none through five-plus frames.

Sheets went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double as the Panthers out-hit the Cavaliers 12-8. Rugg homered and singled on his way to a three RBI day. Brooks and Johnson both went 2-for-3 and scored twice. Risinger touched off the game-changing home run and Clay Benson and Womack contributed base hits.

Hart homered and singled for the Cavaliers, Woodle and Locke both tripled and singled, and Rogers was 2-for-3.

Locke, who allowed six runs (five earned) on 10 hits in 6.2 innings, was the pitcher of record for Calvary. He struck out five and walked one before giving way to Chase Jennings in the seventh.

Notes: Sterlington improved to 11-1 with its fifth straight victory. ... Calvary, which saw its four-game winning streak halted, dropped to 7-7. ... Bouncing back in Thursday's nightcap, the Cavs defeated Covington 6-4. ... Barbe defeated Sacred Heart (Ville Platte) 6-4 in the middle game.

———

LAKESIDE BANK TOURNAMENT

Thursday

Sterlington 6, Calvary Baptist 4

Barbe 7, Sacred Heart 4

Calvary Baptist 6, Covington 4

Friday

Sacred Heart vs. Covington, 3:10 p.m.

Barbe vs. Sterlington, 5:35 p.m.

Sacred Heart vs. Calvary Baptist, 8 p.m.

Saturday Games

Covington vs. Sterlington, 9 a.m.

Sterlington vs. Sacred Heart, 11:15 a.m.

Barbe vs. Covington, 1:30 p.m.

Barbe vs. Calvary Baptist, 3:45 p.m.