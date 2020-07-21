Louisiana reports 1,691 new COVID cases, 36 more deaths

Staff Reports

Louisiana reported 1,691 new COVID-19 cases today as the state's total rose to 96,583.

The state is No. 2 per capita in total number of cases behind only New York.

But today was the second consecutive day of fewer than 2,000 new cases after four consecutive days exceeding 2,000 new cases.

Hospitalizations increased by 19 to 1,527, but the number of patients on ventilators dropped by six to 186.

The state reported 36 more deaths for a total of 3,498 since the pandemic began.