Chauffe, Dardenne emerge unopposed in Grosse Tete

Grosse Tete Mayor Mike Chauffe and Police Chief Tommy Dardenne punched tickets to four more years in office after they went unopposed during qualifying for their posts last week.

Dardenne, a veteran law enforcement officer in Iberville Parish, has served more than 30 years with the village police department.

It will mark the fifth term for Chauffe, who became mayor in January 2005 after he drew two more votes than 32-year incumbent Phillip “Tunnie” Sarullo. Chauffe served for 16 years on the village’s Board of Aldermen prior to becoming mayor.

“It feels great to go unopposed,” Chuaffe said. “It makes me feel like I’ve served my people well and I’ve done the right job and I’ve done what I’m supposed to do and take care of the people in my town and improve the quality of life for the people in my town.”

A $300,000 project to install 6-inch waterlines and new fire hydrants will highlight the next year for the village of 629 residents (as of 2019).

The new lines will improve the water quality for residents and possibly boost the No. 4 fire insurance rating for the village, Chauffe said.

He’s also upbeat about the construction of new buildings for the Tiger Truck Stop near Interstate 10. The project comes after businessmen Johnny Ewing and Mike Jarreau purchased the business from Michael Sadlin, who recently retired.

“I’m very glad to have them come in,” Chauffe said. “I’ve been in contact with them on the upgrades and improvements, which will be very nice and something everyone in Grosse Tete can be very proud of.”

Chauffe will serve the next year as first-vice president of the Louisiana Municipal Association, which canceled this year’s convention in Baton Rouge due to the coronavirus.

He will assume the reins of president at the 2021 convention, which will be held in the capitol city.

BOARD OF ALDERMEN

In the race for Board of Aldermen, incumbents Barbara “Jeanie” David, Marcus Hill Sr. and Clint Seneca will vie for another four years in office.

Two additional candidates – Kyle Booksh and Deisha Chaney – also threw their hats in the ring for the election.