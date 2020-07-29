Two-man race set for Plaquemine mayor

Staff Report

A race between the first-term mayor and a selectman headlines the slate of races for the City of Plaquemine in the Nov. 3 election.

The mayor’s race is one of a long slate of elections that coincide with the day Americans will vote for President and other federal seats.

Incumbent Mayor Ed Reeves will receive opposition from District V Selectman Timmy Martinez in the race.

Meanwhile, several officeholders landed another four years after they went unopposed.

Those officials included Police Chief Kenny Payne, City Court Judge Michael Distefano and City Marshal Michael Barbee.

Six-term District VI Plaquemine Selectman Jimmie “Fatboy” Randle emerged as the lone member to go unopposed in the race.

Incumbent Lin Rivet Jr., will face opposition from Ryan Comeaux, while longtime District II selectman Oscar Mellion faces Luke Avants and Travis Purnell.

Incumbent Herbert Jefferson Sr. hopes to retain his seat in a race against Wanda Jones.

In District IV, Tommy LeBlanc, James McDonald and Ray Toups will vie for a seat that had been vacated by Mickey Rivet, who stepped down for health reasons. Russell Gerace, the interim selectman, did not qualify.

DISTRICT COURT

Two district judges for the 18th Judicial District – Alvin Batiste and Elizabeth Engolio – landed four more years in office after they went unopposed.

ROSEDALE

City Police Chief Mike Sparks landed another four years after he went unopposed.

On the Board of Aldermen, three of the four candidates will be elected Nov. 3 – Dana Nereaux Alexander, Carroll Devillier, Tim Doiron and Catrina Hawkins Northern.

JUSTICE OF PEACE/CONSTABLE

Three Justices of the Peace – Jimmy Green III of Ward 2 in St. Gabriel, Carrie Thistlewaite Booksh of Ward 3 in Plaquemine and Darryl Crowson of Ward 4, also in Plaquemine – went unopposed.

In the races for constable, the following candidates got the free ride for another four years – Harold Brooks Jr., District 1, White Castle; Monty Migliacio, Ward 3, Plaquemine; John “J.B.” Barker, District 4, Plaquemine and Ronnie Hebert, Ward 5, Plaquemine.