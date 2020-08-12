Parish Council pays tribute to late Harriet Collins Tillman

Staff Report

The Iberville Parish Council recently paid tribute to a departed educator who played a significant role not only in the school system, but also her community.

The resolution at the July 21 meeting honored Harriet Collins Tillman, who passed away June 27. She was 88.

Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso proclaimed July 21 “Harriet Collins Tillman Day” in Iberville Parish.

“Her death left an indelible void in Iberville Parish,” Ourso said in the proclamation.

Tillman taught Home Economics classes 31 years in the Iberville Parish School System and later worked as an nutrition instructor for the nursing program at Westside Vo-Tech School in Plaquemine.

She also founded the Dorseyville Community Development Corp., a nonprofit organization that raised funds to restore the old Dorseyville School.

Tillman was also instrumental in the movement for the federal government to add St. John the Baptist Church to the National Register of Historic Places in 1994. The church was built in 1869.

She was also awarded the “Eight Daily Points of Life Award” by former President George H.W. Bush on July 27, 1999.