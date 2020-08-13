Troopers investigate two fatality crashes, one in Plaquemine

Staff Report

Within the span of six hours, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A investigated two separate fatal crashes in the Troop A area.

The first crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on August 13, on LA Hwy 1 north of LA Hwy 78 in Pointe Coupee Parish. The crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Brett Sonnier of Fordoche.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Sonnier and his passenger were traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1 in a 2006 Ford Ranger. At the same time, a 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1. For reasons still under investigation, Sonnier crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, which resulted in the Ford striking the Freightliner head-on.

Sonnier was properly restrained at the time of the crash and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries. The passenger of the Ford was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. She was also transported to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the Freightliner was also properly restrained and was not injured. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

The second crash occurred shortly after 1 p.m. on August 13 on LA Hwy 1 south of LA Hwy 992-3 in Iberville Parish. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Sheena Overstreet of White Castle.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Overstreet was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1 in a 2020 Dodge Challenger. At the same time, a 2008 GMC Sierra hauling farm equipment was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 1. For reasons still under investigation, the Dodge struck the rear of the GMC.

Overstreet was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver of the GMC was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries. As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

The difficult assignment of death notification continues to be one of the hardest elements of the Law Enforcement profession. Notification is even more difficult when Troopers know that the outcome was preventable. As summer is upon us, please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else. Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving. Remind them that putting on a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Speak to them about the dangers of distracted driving. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow.