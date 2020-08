Staff Report

The Festival Court for the 2020 International Acadian Festival has been announced.

Back row: Emily Deslatte, Alli Dessilles, Katie Blanchard, Emma Hargrove, Dannie Durand, Julia Bucher and Hallie Rivet.

Front row: Anna Catherine Caballere, Bailie Collins, Mikayle Bougaet, Alyssa Daigle, Katherine Perry and Presley Roddy.