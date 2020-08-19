White Castle woman dies in crash on La. 1

Staff Report

A White Castle woman died from injuries she sustained in a car crash Aug. 13 on La. 1, south of La. 992-3, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash took the life of 35-year-old Sheena Overstreet.

The accident occurred shortly after 1 p.m. when Overstreet was traveling north on La. 1 in a 2020 Dodge Challenger, according to Trooper Taylor Scrantz, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop A.

She struck the rear of a 2008 GMC Sierra truck hauling farm equipment. The truck was traveling westbound on La. 1.

Overstreet was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the GMC was properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

“The difficult assignment of death notification continues to be one of the hardest elements of the Law Enforcement profession. Notification is even more difficult when Troopers know that the outcome was preventable,” Scrantz said. “As summer is upon us, please take a moment to put the safety of you and your loved ones ahead of everything else.

“Aside from sound decisions behind the wheel, speak to your family and friends about the consequences of impaired driving,” he said. “Remind them that putting on a seatbelt greatly reduces the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash. Speak to them about the dangers of distracted driving. The conversation you have today could be the difference tomorrow.”