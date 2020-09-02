Local business, law enforcement donate water to first responders

Iberville Parish stepped up to the plate Monday to help first responders who are working in the Lake Charles area in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

A joint effort between the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, Plaquemine City Police and Iberville Safety and Construction Supply paved the way for the donation.

According to a post on social media, Deputy Brandon Miller (formerly of the Plaquemine City Police Department) contacted Chief Kenny Payne about sending pallets of bottled water to Lake Charles, which was battered by 150 mph winds upon Laura’s landfall at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.

“While discussing the water purchase at lunch, Terry Hebert (ISCS owner) was sitting at the table and suggested we contact Mary Ellen Dupont (manager at ISCS) to see how many pallets they had,” Payne said “Upon arrival, Terry loaded the pallets onto a trailer with a forklift and advised Sheriff Brett Stassi and I that his company was donating the water.

“We thank Mr. Hebert for his generosity,” he said.

The southwest portion of the state has been in dire need of supplies, food and other items as crews continue to pick up the pieces in the wake of Laura, the strongest hurricane ever to make landfall in Louisiana.

“We’ve sent in supplies, but they haven’t asked for my people yet,” Stassi said.