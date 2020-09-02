City seeks public input on plans for old Kyle’s Express site on La. Hwy. 1

Staff Report

The City added dirt recently to very low spots on the old Kyle's Express property it owns on La. Hwy. 1 adjacent to the Plaquemine Depot Market. The dirt will help the appearance of the site while the city gets public input on development of the site.

Mayor Ed Reeves Jr. negotiated the purchase of the property in 2019 and had the old Kyle's building demolished in December, with the approval of the Board of Selectmen. Very preliminary plans for use of the space were completed this spring. They include landscaping, parking, restrooms and an extended overhang from the Depot Market for outdoor functions, such as flea, arts & crafts, or farmers markets.

However, Mayor Reeves wants to get residents' suggestions, ideas and concepts for the site before any final plans are drawn. Because of COVID safety concerns, the City is providing three ways for residents to provide input. They are:

Attend the City Board of Selectmen meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, second floor of Plaquemine City Hall and voice your suggestions and concepts. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Email Mayor Reeves with your suggestions/ideas at ereevesjr@plaquemine.org by Sept. 15; or

Call the Mayor's Office at 225-687-3116 by Sept. 15.

Mayor Reeves will include funding for the development of plans and construction of the site in the 2020-2021 City budget, which goes to the Board of Selectmen for review in late September and is voted on by the board in late October. The City's budget year is November 1-October 31.

If you have ideas/suggestions/comments on how this property should be used, you are urged to contact Mayor Reeves in one of the three ways listed above.