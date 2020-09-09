State Police investigating deputy-involved shooting

A deputy-involved shooting Sunday on Jade Drive is under investigation by the Louisiana State Police on behalf of the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting, which involved an IPSO deputy, occurred about 1:45 p.m. Sheriff Brett Stassi made the request to LSP immediately after the incident, according to Sgt. Dustin Dwight of the Louisiana State Police.

Operators from 911 received the call on the shooting, which involved suspect Shelby Joe Henson, 38, who was armed with a shotgun when he left a residence in a Nissan Murano. The caller told 911 Henson was impaired on drugs and threatened to shoot himself and others.

Henson had cancer and a history of drug abuse, Stassi said.

“He left his house, telling his dad he’d kill himself and other people,” the sheriff said.

Henson was shot in the thigh and stomach. He underwent surgery Monday at a Baton Rouge hospital, where he remained in critical condition.

When 911 sent out the alert, deputies spotted Dardenne driving along Dardenne Street.

Deputies activated their lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the vehicle. Henson refused to stop, which led to a short, slow-speed pursuit.

Henson turned at Jade Drive and approached a Dodge Ram head-on.

Just before making impact with the Dodge Ram, Henson fired his weapon at the civilian driver.

Henson then exited his vehicle and turned the weapon towards deputies, who fired and struck him, Dwight said.

No other injuries were reported.

Charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.