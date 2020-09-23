Community Center open house set Oct. 7

Staff Report

Construction of the new Plaquemine Community Center will be complete by the end of September, and the public is invited to tour the facility from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7. A short ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 5:30 p.m.

“We are thrilled to open our beautiful new Community Center to residents,” said Mayor Edwin “Ed’ Reeves, Jr. “We’ve had a tremendous amount of interest in rental of the center already, and expect this facility to get a lot of use, both for private and community events.”

A portion of the huge old Nadler Foundry building was converted into outdoor pavilion space in phase 1 of the three-year phased project. The enclosure of part of the building, kitchen and restroom areas, plumbing and electrical work and other exterior work was included in Phase 2, which was completed in 2019; and the main space of the Community Center was completed in Phase 3, including air conditioning, interior walls, concrete floor, stage, sound system and installation of the commercial kitchen equipment. The Community Center offers 15,000 square feet of space and can accommodate events of up to 650 people.

“This project is one I initiated the day I took office in 2017, and I thank the Board of Selectmen for supporting the funding for it,” Mayor Reeves said. “It will provide the facilities for many types of activities for our residents for many years to come.”