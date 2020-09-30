Registration deadlines set for Nov. 3 elections

Staff Report

Several important dates are on the calendar for voters as time grows near for the Nov. 3 elections.

A deadline of Oct. 5 is in place for in-person or mail-in voter registration, while an Oct. 13 deadline applies to registration deadline on GeauxVote online.

Early voting period will begin on Friday, Oct. 16 and early voting will end Oct. 27.

Oct. 30 is the final day voters dan request a mail-in ballot.

The ballot includes the Presidential election, a race for U.S. Senator, U.S. Representative for the 2nd and 6th Congressional Districts, as well as Justice of the Peace posts in Wards 1, 5 and 6. Voters in Wards 1, 2 and 6 will decide on constables.

Mayoral races are also on the ballot for the City of Plaquemine, Village of Rosedale, and Plaquemine Selectmen in Districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Seven constitutional amendments are also on the ballot, as well as a vote that would authorize sports wagering.

For more information, call the Iberville Parish Registrar of Voters office at (225) 687-5201.