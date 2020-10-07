Feds extend census deadline to Oct. 31

Staff Report

One more extension has been granted for residents to complete the 2020 Census.

The Census Bureau announced last week that it will extend the deadline until Oct. 31. It marked the second extension in two weeks.

“We are excited that many more people now have time to complete their census form, if they have not done so already,” Gov. John Bel Edwards. “It’s very important that everyone in every household be counted, from the youngest to the oldest. This opportunity only comes once every 10 years. Louisiana is currently lagging behind the rest of the country in our participation rate, jeopardizing millions of federal dollars to improve our communities.

‘The census will determine how we are represented in Congress and how much in federal funding our state will receive for vital services such as health care, education and roads,” he said. “Now is the time for everyone to be counted.”

Iberville’s self-response percentage is 56.5 percent.

The self-response percentages in surrounding parishes are: Ascension, 66.8; East Baton Rouge, 63.2; West Baton Rouge, 62.9; Assumption, 52.9 and Pointe Coupee, 49.4.

The self-response rate in Louisiana trickled upward to 60 percent, but it remains among the lowest in the nation. Only Maine and Alaska trail the Pelican State. The 2018 estimates show Plaquemine with a population of 6,621 – a 7 percent drop from 7,119 in 2010.

The population east of the Mississippi River continues to grow in St. Gabriel, where the “second city” shows an estimated increase of 10.3 percent in population for a count of 7,367, which would make it the most populated municipality in the parish.

St. Gabriel had a population of 6,677 in the 2010 census.

White Castle could see a decline of 8.2 percent from the 2010 population of 1,883. The 2018 estimate shows a count of 1,729 for the town on the south end of the parish.

On the north end of the parish, the Town of Maringouin – which had a population of 1,098 in the 2010 census – had an estimated loss of 52 residents in a 2016 count.

The Village of Grosse Tete’s population dipped from 647 to 625, according to a 2016 estimate.

The 2016 estimate for the neighboring Village of Rosedale shows drop of 19 residents in the total of 774.