Staff Report

Online voter registration for the Nov. 3 general election continues through Oct. 13 at geauxvote.com.

Early voting begins Friday, Oct. 16 and continues daily except for Sunday through Tuesday, Oct. 27. The hours for early voting are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

The general election is Nov. 3. The runoff for local races will be Dec. 5.

For more information, contact Registrar of Voters Melissa Bourgoyne at (225) 687-5201.