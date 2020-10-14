Delta brings power outages, limb damage across parish

Staff Report

Hurricane Delta brought minimal damage to homes across Iberville Parish, but the remnants brought tropical storm-force winds up to 53 mph through the area late Friday and early Saturday.

Crews throughout the parish worked overnight and throughout the weekend to restore powers to 4,000 customers.

“As calls came in for trees down, we let them know the areas, they attempted to cut the tree, clean the roadway,” said Clint Moore, director of the Iberville Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness. “In the grand scheme, we came out lucky.”

Delta passed through the area approximately three hours after making landfall in the Lake Charles, which had already taken a beating during Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27.

No serious injuries or major damage was reported, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi said.

Most of the damage was confined to trees and power lines, he said.

“When you get the rains and the winds, you’re going to get trees falling down along the roads, particularly in those rural areas,” he said. “We had a lot of broken poles, which are always a problem during these storms.”

In Plaquemine, crews worked throughout the night and much of Saturday on powerlines and trees, Mayor Edwin Reeves said.

The city got approximately two inches of rain during the storm, which helped minimize damage.

“We were very fortunate … we were blessed. A few roofs down and some siding damage on some home, was pretty much the extent of what we had,” Reeves said. “We kept power on for the most part, and people were pleased with response."

Utility crew worked about 40 hours straight but got a brief respite when wind gusts kept them off the streets.

Crews worked Saturday to remove debris and limbs off the roadways.

“We gave our guys the weekend off after that because they worked really hard," Reeves said.

All power in the city was restored by 4:40 a.m. Saturday, Reeves said.

“Our guys did a tremendous job,” he said. “Fire department was fully staffed, and chief Darren Ramirez took good care.”

To add insult to injury, a sycamore tree fell along Court Street and caused widespread outage.

On the other end of the parish, a powerline collapsed on the east end of Landry Street, the main thoroughfare in Maringouin.

“It sounded like a loud boom … sparks everywhere,” said one resident at the complex.

The outage closed the town’s businesses, including its only supermarket, gas station, pharmacy and a Dollar General.

Power has since been restored to the area.

Delta, which marked the farthest hurricanes have gone into the Greek alphabet, was the fourth storm Moore has had to work this season. He worked three years with the OEP, but the combination of a pandemic and a very active hurricane season dealt him a baptism by fire when he succeeded Laurie Doiron as director in January.

“Toughest part has been dealing with the coronarvirus while dealing with hurricanes, making sure when we have our hurricane meetings, we practice social distancing, wear mask, take temperatures at the door and having to set up separate shelters and keeping people separated if they have,” he said. “It’s been quite a year, but we’ve just had to take things one step at a time.”