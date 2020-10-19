Relay for Life kicks off for 2021

Staff Report

American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Iberville is holding its kickoff this week.

Join the American Cancer Society virtually to Kickoff the 2021 Relay Season. Everyone is invited to the virtual kickoff event to learn how to help American Cancer Society save more lives from cancer. Make sure to like our community page on Facebook “Iberville Parish Relay for Life.”

The Kickoff will highlight how the community has benefited from funds raised and will honor cancer survivors and caregivers. Show your support by registering as an individual or team at relayforlife.org/ibervillela. All participants who sign up and raise $250 online by Oct. 30 will earn a gray Relay hooded T-shirt.

The Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action to finish the fight once and for all. Relay For Life events are community gatherings where teams and individuals camp out at a school, park, or fairground and take turns walking or running around a track or path. Teams participate in fundraising in the months leading up to the event.

The Relay For Life movement is the world’s largest fundraising event to fight every cancer in every community, with 4 million participants in 6,000 events worldwide in 2019. Last year, 13 teams participated in the Relay For Life of Iberville and raised nearly $50,000. The goal for 2021 is to double those numbers.

“This is our community’s opportunity to help save lives from cancer by taking our message to more people and raising more dollars to fund the fight,” said Hiram Tabor, Event Lead. “Together, our efforts can make a big difference. And I challenge members of our community to make a difference by registering online, as an individual or team, today!”

Iberville Parish's 2021 Relay For Life event: Relay Around the World will be May 1, 2021, at COPAC. Officials still are monitoring COVID-19 guidelines and will provide updates as they become available. Visit relayforlife.org/ibervillela or to learn more about the event, or contact Carley Dolezal (carley.dolezal@cancer.org / 409-920-2456) or Hiram Tabor at (225) 385-5547.